Travis Kelce jokes about Taylor Swift's influence on his life, teasing wedding plans

In addition to enjoying the thrill of the NFL playoffs, Travis Kelce is adjusting to life as Taylor Swift's boyfriend.

During an interview on ESPN's The Pat McAfee Show, the tight end gave fans a unique look into his well-known connection as his Kansas City Chiefs gets ready to play the Houston Texans in the AFC Divisional game.

In addition to talking about the forthcoming game, Travis also gave his thoughts on what it's like to have Taylor support him from the stands during the conversation.

As there were rumours that the artist was entering a new musical phase, host Pat McAfee couldn't help but enquire whether Travis knew anything.

"I hear music everywhere, but you know I can’t say anything," he responded with a smile, choosing to keep any potential album secrets under wraps.

Travis chuckled and joined in when Pat made a joke about how he might influence some of Taylor's songwriting. "You already know it’s full. I’m just here to support her and see where it goes."

The thrilling energy that Taylor's presence adds to Chiefs games was then the focus. With reference to the excitement surrounding her appearances, Pat enquired as to whether there would be an additional "aura" in the stadium for the big game. According to Travis, "Oh yeah, you know it, baby," "It’s playoff football, man."

Taylor has only missed one home game this season because of tour obligations, making him a familiar sight at Arrowhead Stadium. She last went on December 21, when Travis and his squad defeated the Texans 27–19, which bodes well for the rematch.

Fans have even made jokes about her being a fortunate charm for the Chiefs because of her steadfast support; Pat has observed that anytime she walks into the stadium, live bettors pay attention.

"People see her walk in and immediately bet on the Chiefs to win," he teased.

After a listener questioned whether getting married in the autumn might conflict with football season, the brothers discussed the best time to get married on a recent episode. Travis made his preference clear right away.

"I don’t know many people who get married in the fall. Most weddings I’ve been to happen in the summer," he explained, emphasizing that autumn is strictly reserved for football.