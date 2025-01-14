Grammy Awards to proceed with significant change in event

2025 Grammy Awards to continue as planned, but with slight change

The 2025 Grammy Awards will be continued as planned despite the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles, but with a major shift in the event.

The Recording Academy confirmed on Monday, January 13th, that the event will air live on February 2nd, from LA’s Crypto.com Arena. The telecast will also raise funds to support wildfire relief efforts.

In a letter to Academy members on Monday, the Grammy’s CEO Harvey Mason Jr. Tammy Hurt, chair of the board of trustees, expressed their sympathies to the fire victims, "Our hearts go out to everyone affected by the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles. This city is our home, and we mourn the loss of life and destruction that have come to it in recent days."

"In close coordination with local authorities to ensure public safety and responsible use of area resources, the 67th Grammy Awards telecast on CBS on Feb. 2 will proceed as planned."

The letter further revealed the slight change in event, adding, "This year’s show, however, will carry a renewed sense of purpose: raising additional funds to support wildfire relief efforts and honouring the bravery and dedication of first responders who risk their lives to protect ours."

Nominations for the music’s biggest night were announced in November, 2024, with Beyoncé as the leading contender with 11 nods.

Other artists nominated for Grammy’s include Taylor Swift, Charli XCX, Gracie Abrams, Post Malone, Sabrina Carpenter, Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, and Chappell Roan.

Last Tuesday, catastrophic blazes began amid strong Santa Ana winds, resulting in over 10,000 structures being destroyed, mainly in Pacific Palisades, and the death toll rising to 24.