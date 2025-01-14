Travis Kelce shares major update about Taylor Swift’s new music

Travis Kelce teases new music from yearlong girlfriend Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce has recently shared major update about Taylor Swift’s new music.

Speaking on a January 13 episode of The Pat McAfee Show, the NFL star responded to a question about the release of new songs from Taylor.

To which, Travis quipped, “There might be a few.”

“I hear music everywhere,” said the football star.

Travis was reportedly the inspiration behind Taylor’s Tortured Poets Department songs, So High School and The Alchemy.

However, for now, he revealed that he “can’t say” anything about Taylor’s music.

“I am here to support Taylor,” said Travis while talking about her music career.

He added, “I'm here to see where it can go.”

Earlier in a 2023 interview with Times magazine, Taylor reflected on her relationship with Travis, saying, “When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves.”

“We’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” stated the songstress.

She continued, “The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone.”

“And we’re just proud of each other,” remarked the singer.

Meanwhile, Taylor also collaborated with Travis to surprise his Chiefs family as she gifted Chris Jones and his girlfriend Sheawna Weathersby a Louis 200 box for Christmas.

In February 2024, during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Travis mentioned, “It's a beautiful thing, isn't it?”

“Hopefully, everyone realises we're just two people in a relationship supporting each other and having fun with it,” he further said.