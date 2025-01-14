King Charles honours Kate Middleton with key role to strengthen monarchy

King Charles bestowed his beloved daughter-in-law, Princess Kate, with a distinguished honour.

The monarch gave a new royal role to the Princess of Wales as he left "impressed" by Catherine's well-praised qualities.

Kate Middleton was appointed a Royal Companion of the Order of the Companions of Honour by the King in 2024. The eminent royal role recognises achievements in art, science, medicine, and public service.

Speaking of King and Kate's special relationship, royal expert Christopher Andersen told Fox News that the monarch left "impressed" by the Princess' "tough-minded" personality.

He added, "Because of their shared cancer battle, Kate and the King have strengthened their bond in ways neither could have imagined."

"King Charles was so impressed with her grace and grit that he bestowed a singular honour on Kate, making her a Royal Companion of Honour, an unmistakable sign of his faith in her ability to help carry the monarchy forward," Christopher stated.

Moreover, another royal expert Helena Chard shared that King Charles is the "biggest fan" of Catherine in the royal family.

She said that the monarch and Kate share "similar passions," and His Majesty "recognises" his daughter-in-law's "wow factor, empathy and resilience."

"She is solution-focused and is certainly the glue between Prince William and King Charles III," Helena revealed.