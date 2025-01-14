David Schwimmer reflects on playing ‘dad of a teenager' as one in 'real life'

David Schwimmer on 'dad' role in ‘Goosebumps: The Vanishing’

David Schwimmer is a proud “dad of a teenager”, both on and off screen.

The actor found a unique connection with his latest role, drawing from his real-life experiences as a father.

The actor, currently starring in Goosebumps: The Vanishing, now streaming on Disney+, spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about the opportunity to portray a character that resonates with his personal life.

Schwimmer, who shares a 13-year-old daughter, Cleo, with ex-wife Zoe Buckman, expressed his excitement about the role.

"I've not been able to play a dad of a teenager, which I am now in real life," Schwimmer shared. "So that part of me was also really excited. It's another level of meaningful at this stage."

Although Schwimmer, 58, maintains a relatively private life and rarely posts photos of his daughter on social media, he has occasionally opened up about her in interviews.

In 2020, during an appearance on the Table Manners podcast, he revealed that Cleo had decided to become a vegetarian at a young age.

“She’s a self-declared vegetarian,” Schwimmer explained.

“When she was four or five, she just said ‘I’m a vegetarian.’ I think she had been somewhere with her mum, where they were talking about vegetarianism and animal rights, and I think it just hit her.”