Hollywood legend tragically burned down in Los Angeles wildfires

The entertainment world is currently grieving over the tragic loss of Dalyce Curry, who has died in the recent Los Angeles wildfires.

Dalyce, best known for her roles in classics like The Ten Commandments and Lady Sings the Blues, has sadly passed away at the age of 95, as she was caught in the destructive Eaton Fire in Altadena, which painfully burned down her home.

On Sunday, January 12th, 2025, the coroner confirmed that her remains were found at the site, marking the end of an era for a Hollywood legend.

After a day full of hospital appointments, Dalyce was reportedly dropped off at her house by her granddaughter, Kelley at midnight on Tuesday.

Eyewitness News revealed that Kelley had left and but the next morning, she received a text reading that the power had gone out at her grandmother’s house. She quickly headed over to lend a hand.

As she came, the police officer informed her: "I'm sorry your grandmother's property is gone. It totally burned down."

"It was total devastation. Everything was gone except her blue Cadillac."