Kim Kardashian issues urgent warning to fans amid LA wildfires

Kim Kardashian is fighting back against phony wildfire fundraisers

Kim Kardashian is calling out scammers who are using her name to exploit victims of the devastating Los Angeles wildfires.

The 44-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Sunday, January 12, to alert her followers about a fraudulent fundraising campaign falsely claiming to raise money for those affected by the disaster.

Kardashian shared a screenshot of one such scam, titled “Kim Kardashian Campaigns For Affected People In LA,” and filled with glaring grammatical errors. “Beware of scammers!” she warned, adding, “This is not real. If anyone gets an email like this — how horrible.”

She stressed that she had no involvement in the fake campaign and urged fans to stay vigilant.

Earlier, the mom of four expressed gratitude to the firefighters tirelessly battling the flames that have ravaged southern California. “I’ve spent the last week watching my city burn and have spoken to many firefighters who are up all night using every ounce of their strength to save our community,” she wrote in another post.

The wildfires have consumed 40,000 acres, destroying 12,300 structures, including celebrity homes and popular hotspots in some of LA’s most affluent neighborhoods. The death toll has risen to 24, with authorities bracing for worsening conditions as winds threaten to fan the flames further.