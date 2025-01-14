Meghan Markle had 'no role' in Netflix's series delay

The eight-part cooking and gardening show will now debut on March 4

Netflix has postponed the release of Meghan Markle’s upcoming series With Love, Meghan in light of the devastating wildfires sweeping Los Angeles.

Originally set to premiere on January 15, the eight-part cooking and gardening show will now debut on March 4.

The wildfires, which have claimed 24 lives, prompted the delay as relief efforts continue in affected areas.

However, a Hollywood insider claims the decision was made by Netflix rather than the Duchess of Sussex.

Speaking to The Daily Beast, the executive alleged that Meghan and Harry's production company Archewell has "zero influence" on such matters.



"Netflix write the rules. It's their world, we just get to play in it," the Hollywood insider claimed.

Amid speculation surrounding the postponement, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were seen assisting with wildfire relief efforts in Pasadena on January 10.

The couple joined volunteers at a shelter, working alongside emergency responders and meeting with Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo.

Harry and Meghan also served meals to evacuees who were forced to flee their homes due to the Eaton Fire.

The delay of With Love, Meghan has sparked curiosity about the show, but the couple’s hands-on involvement in the community has won widespread praise.