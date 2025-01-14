Meghan Markle's postponement move could ultimately benefit her, Prince Harry

Meghan Markle made a decision to delay the release of her upcoming Netflix show, With Love, Meghan

Meghan Markle made a major announcement about her latest career move, revealing a significant delay for her upcoming Netflix show, With Love, Meghan.

The Duchess of Sussex shared that the highly anticipated series, originally set to premiere this week, will now be pushed back due to the ongoing wildfires ravaging Los Angeles and Southern California, where the show was filmed last year.

In a statement, Meghan explained that the premiere has been rescheduled for March 4 to allow focus on the crisis.

While the decision has sparked attention, PR and branding expert Mayah Riaz suggested that Meghan had little choice but to delay the show to avoid criticism of being "tone-deaf" during such a serious situation.

“Delaying the show allows her to avoid potential backlash and demonstrates respect for the affected communities.”

She added: "This brief postponement is unlikely to diminish audience interest; in fact, it may build anticipation.”



Regardless of the timing, Meghan's response highlights her awareness of public perception and the importance of aligning personal projects with global concerns.