Zara Tindall's surprise connection to Meghan Markle revealed

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have grown distant from the Royal Family, but a recent photograph reveals Zara Tindall still shares a surprising connection with the couple.



Currently in Australia for the Magic Millions carnival, Zara attended the Women with Horsepower lunch at The Star on the Gold Coast.

During the event, she posed for a photo alongside a group of stylish friends, which quickly caught the attention of royal watchers.

Among the group was Delfina Blaquier, a close friend of Meghan Markle and the wife of Argentinian polo player Nacho Figueras.

Nacho, a longtime friend of Prince Harry since their meeting at a charity polo match in 2007, recently appeared in Harry’s Netflix series Polo. Delfina is also set to feature in Meghan’s upcoming Netflix show, With Love, Meghan.

Delfina and Meghan’s friendship spans several years, adding an intriguing layer to the connection.

Meanwhile, Meghan recently postponed the release of her Netflix series to prioritize support for those affected by the devastating Los Angeles wildfires.