Sebastian Stan reveals how ‘Thunderbolts’ is different from other MCU films

Sebastian Stan opens up about working on 'Thunderbolt*'

Sebastian Stan, the Romanian-American actor, recently revealed what sets his upcoming film Thunderbolts* apart from rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies.

In an appearance on the Late Night With Seth Meyers, A Different Man star shared how the movie stands out from others.

"We're really a group all on our own, you know, on our own island, so to speak," he said.

The Captain America: The Winter Soldier actor went on to praise his co-stars saying, "Wyatt Russell and David Harbour are some of the funniest people. Julia Louis-Dreyfus is amazing."

The Golden Globe winner said that he is excitedly looking forward to "what people are going to say" about the movie, further calling the film "a nice treat."

Earlier, during a conversation on Variety’s Awards Circuit Podcast episode, Stan compared the project with 1980s hit film, The Breakfast Club.

"It’s a weird group thrown together, and I think people are going to love it," he teased.

Talking about his experience of filming Thunderbolts* without Anthony Mackie, he said, "[Filming] Thunderbolts*, let me tell you, it was a much quieter year for me because I didn’t see Anthony Mackie."

"So, I’ll say that. Although I miss Anthony Mackie like daily, and it’s something I don’t like to admit," he added.

It is important to mention that Stan and Mackie have been working together for almost 11 years now, as Bucky Barnes, the Winter Soldier and Sam Wilson, the Falcon, respectively in MCU.

This will be the first time they won’t be sharing the screen together.

The film, Thunderbolts* is slated for release on May 2, 2025.