Tyra Banks opts for low-key life in Sydney

Tyra Banks prefers living a quiet life in Sydney

American supermodel Tyra Banks has recently revealed she prefers living a low-key life in Sydney.

Speaking to Daily Telegraph, the Coyote Ugly star revealed how she blended in with the locals as she and her family enjoyed the Aussie lifestyle.

“We'll get some breakfast in the mall, then we'll go to a Hoyts cinema,” said the 51-year-old.

Sharing details, Tyra stated, “We'll get some ice cream at the cinema, see a movie, then we might get a foot massage. Then we'll have some lunch... Then we go to Target or Kmart.”

The supermodel, who has been splitting her time between Sydney and LA, is set to open her first Smize & Dream store in Darling Harbour later in 2025.

Even though Tyra had walked the runway for big fashion houses like Chanel and Dior, the model confessed she loves the Australian Kmart and thinks Kmart Down Under is “fancy”.

“We'll do Coles, Woolies, Harris Farm, whatever, and so that is a whole day at the mall and we don't do that in America,” remarked the America’s Got Talent alum.

Earlier, Tyra, who stepped away from modeling to focus on television and business, made her comeback at the 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

Reflecting on how much the walk meant to her, Tyra told Drew Barrymore on her talk show, “In the past, I would walk for myself, but this time, it wasn’t just about me. I felt like I had every woman especially women over 50, women who are insecure walking with me.”

“I felt like a vessel. It was about representing all of them,” she added.