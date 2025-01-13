Prince Harry, Meghan address 'online bullying' as William begins powerful role

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle issued an important statement after their opponent Prince William's power move.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex addressed the possible chances of rising "online bullying" after major changes in the policies of a renowned technology company have been made.

On their official website, Sussex.com, the Montecito couple raised their serious concerns about the biggest social media platforms' shocking decision which will hinder free speech.

The parents of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, who are quite vocal about creating safe online spaces, wrote, "It doesn’t matter whether your views are left, right or somewhere in between—the latest news about changes to their policies directly undermines free speech."

Harry and Meghan "urge" the tech giant to "reconsider and reinstate policies to protect all users.'

Moreover, the former working royals "call on leaders across industries to uphold their commitments to integrity and public safety in online spaces, and we applaud leaders who refuse to kowtow to bullying."

It is pertinent to mention that Harry and Meghan broke silence over the policy change amid reports that Prince William is "seizing" more power from his cancer-stricken father King Charles and "preparing" to take over the throne sooner than ever.