Jesse Eisenberg reveals Kieran Culkin’s secret obsession

Jesse Eisenberg shares what Kieran Culkin 'loves' to talk about

Jesse Eisenberg candidly revealed a secret obsession his A Real Pain co-star Kieran Culkin has and loves to talk about it.

During the National Board of Review Awards Gala, the Now You See Me star exclusively told the People Magazine, that he has definitely talked to Kieran about his Home Alone days.

“What Kieran loves more than anything is for people to go up to him when they meet him and talk about Home Alone, so I did, yeah.”

He admitted that he is a “super fan” of the movie. “Well, I mean, who isn't at my age?”

Previously, according to The Los Angeles Times, The Social Network actor revealed that he had watched the Christmas comedy 17 times when he was seven.

In Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, Culkin had a minor role as Fuller McCallister, younger cousin of Kevin McCallister played by his real-life brother, Macaulay Culkin.

Last year, Kieran shared that he had also watched the holiday classic a multiple of times.

“I have seen that movie so many times. I grew up watching it over and over again on Christmas, so I got that whole thing memorised,” he said.

He admitted that he didn’t know “what the f--- the movie was about.” Recalling, “I had fun doing it but I really didn’t know what it was about [until it came out].”

Kieran won Golden Globe award last week for his role in A Real Pain for Best Supporting Actor in motion picture.

A Real Pain is currently playing in selected theatres and is available on streaming platforms.