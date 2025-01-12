The Weeknd gets candid about 'The Idol' backlash: 'Didn't take it personally'

The Weeknd is gearing up to release his new album 'Hurry Up Tomorrow'

The Weeknd is opening up about the storm of criticism surrounding his controversial HBO series, The Idol.

Speaking to Variety in a profile published Friday, January 10, the Grammy-winning artist — born Abel Tesfaye — admitted that while the backlash wasn’t easy to ignore, he chose not to take it to heart.

“Of course, it gets to you — I’m not saying I wasn’t affected by it,” he said. “I’m saying I didn’t take it personally. Like, nobody’s out to get you, you know?”

The show, which Tesfaye, 34, co-created with Euphoria’s Sam Levinson, followed a pop star (played by Lily-Rose Depp) navigating fame and a toxic relationship with Tesfaye’s character, a nightclub owner and cult leader.

Though The Idol boasted a high-profile cast and budget, its explicit themes and reported behind-the-scenes turmoil sparked controversy, leading to its cancellation after one season in 2023.

Despite the fallout, the Starboy hitmaker expressed pride in the series and its team. “We had a great cast and crew,” he shared. “Maybe it could have been told in a different way, maybe not… Not everything you put out is going to connect, and that’s fine.”

As Tesfaye moves on from The Idol, he’s gearing up for new projects, including his album Hurry Up Tomorrow, out January 24, and a self-written thriller starring Jenna Ortega and Barry Keoghan.

“Some people might hate it, but that’s not why I’m doing this,” he said. “I’m an artist — it’s how I feel, and this is what I want to say.”