Pamela Anderson reflects on ‘Last Showgirl’ recognition after ‘terrible’ Pam & Tommy Series

Pamela Anderson on ‘Last Showgirl’ recognition

Pamela Anderson got the better out of her career in the end.

The model and actress is embracing the recognition for her acting work, finding solace in being viewed through a new lens.

In a recent appearance on SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live to promote her new film The Last Showgirl, the 56-year-old star discussed her lack of involvement with Hulu's 2022 drama series Pam & Tommy.

The show, which portrayed her tumultuous relationship with ex-husband Tommy Lee and the scandal surrounding their stolen sex tape in 1995, was made without her knowing.

"I didn't have any involvement. No one called me, which was so strange, and that was hurtful," Anderson revealed.

She expressed her disappointment, adding, "I think ethically it's illegal," when host Andy Cohen questioned Hulu’s decision to create a series based on her life without her consent.

Anderson recalled the harsh reality she faced early on in her career: "You're kind of fair game. I remember people telling me that a long time ago, that you are basically public property and you have no right to privacy."

Despite her criticisms, Anderson shared that Hulu executives have not reached out to her, even after she described the creators of Pam & Tommy as "a*sholes" in a January 2023 interview with Variety and demanded a public apology.

"No. They haven't," she said, adding, "I don't really want to— I don't dwell on it, but it was kind of a strange thing to pick a very terrible time in my life and make entertainment."

Reflecting on the awards garnered by the series, Anderson noted the irony, "People were nominated for Emmys and all sorts of stuff, and that's why I was laughing with someone the other day. [Deadline journalist Pete Hammond] was telling me, you know, all these people have won awards basically playing you, but not you."

Pam & Tommy featured Lily James as Anderson and Sebastian Stan as Mötley Crüe drummer Lee. The series earned an Emmy for its makeup and received nine other nominations at the 2022 Emmys, including nods for Stan and James.

Now, Anderson finds validation in her own right, with nominations at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, the 2024 Gotham Awards, and the 2025 Golden Globe Awards.

"It's not the actors' fault. I mean, I'm sure [James is] a great actress and stuff, and I don't care," she said. "It happened and now I'm here, and so this is the best payback. I'm being seen and recognized for my work and not these tawdry moments."