Nikki Glaser reveals Taylor Swift as dream audience at Golden Globes

Nikki Glaser would have been enchanted to have Taylor Swift in the audience when she hosted the Golden Globes.
The 40-year-old comedian, who recently hosted the 2025 award show reacted to a social media comment which claimed she was “pissed” to not have the pop superstar in the audience.
"Do u think Nikki Glaser is pissed that she hosted this year instead of last year when Taylor Swift was in attendance," wrote a fan on X, formerly Twitter.
Glaser responded to the comment on January 7th, writing, "Oh you know I was!"
Swift has previously received five nominations at the Golden Globes. She most recently attended in 2024 to support her Eras Tour film.
This comes after Glaser shared that she spent nearly $100,000 to attend 22 Eras Tour shows, with People Magazine in December.
The TV personality claimed that “the expenses were "all well worth it," admitting, "I would’ve paid even more."
Justifying the decision, she added, "I justify that cost because I don't have kids, and it's something that I consciously decided not to do, and it was something that I struggled with."
