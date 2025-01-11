Diddy accusers reveal unheard details in new documentary

Diddy’s alleged victims, many of whom are his ex-employees, exposed the details of their accusations in on-camera interviews in upcoming documentary.

Investigation Discovery (ID) released a trailer for The Fall Of Diddy, the docuseries, on Thursday, January 9th which featured some unseen interviews of inner circle members of the disgraced music mogul.

The 55-year-old rapper, who was arrested on September 16th for the charges of sex trafficking and racketeering, has allegedly abused some of his former employees, and they are ready to reveal the details.

The Fall Of Diddy is reportedly a four-part series and will premiere over the span of two nights beginning Monday, January 27th.

A press release published ahead of the documentary series’ announced, “Through these interviews combined with a vast collection of archival footage, The Fall of Diddy paints a holistic picture of a mogul who is alleged to have wielded his extensive power and influence to obscure, for decades, a pattern of abuse and violence that left an unprecedented amount of pain and suffering in his wake.”

Two of the rapper’s accusers appeared in the trailer including Rodney 'Lil Rod' Jones and Thalia Graves who have each sued the rapper for sexual misconduct.

In a tense moment during the trailer Jones was heard saying, “It's a lot of people like [Combs] in the music business. Exposing [him] means exposing them.”

Opening up about why she stayed silent until now, Graves said, “I always believed that I was the only victim.”