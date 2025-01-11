King Charles seeks to avoid Royal feuds amid Prince Andrew's controversies

Prince Andrew chose to step away from the Royal Family's Christmas celebrations at Sandringham this year

King Charles is reportedly aiming to maintain a peaceful dynamic within the Royal Family, avoiding any repetition of the tension seen between Prince Harry and Prince William, according to a royal expert.

Instead, he spent the festivities at Royal Lodge with his former wife, Sarah Ferguson.

Royal Lodge has been at the heart of a long-running disagreement between King Charles and his younger brother. The King previously suggested that Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson relocate to Frogmore Cottage, the former UK home of Harry and Meghan.

In a move interpreted as an effort to push Andrew towards downsizing, Charles ended the Duke's £1 million annual allowance, which Andrew had relied on since stepping back as a working royal in 2019.

Despite this, Andrew has managed to secure alternative funding, enabling him to retain his residence at Royal Lodge.

A former BBC royal correspondent noted that while the King has taken decisive steps regarding his brother’s finances, he does not want to completely alienate him.

"Nothing will change the fact that Andrew is Charles's brother," the correspondent explained, adding that Charles appears focused on keeping the situation "calm and under control."

Unlike the fractured bond between Prince Harry and Prince William—who are reportedly not on speaking terms—Charles seems intent on handling Andrew’s controversies without further escalation.

Royal insiders believe this year will be a test of the King’s ability to balance familial loyalty with the demands of public opinion and royal tradition.