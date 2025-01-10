Jason Statham’s 'A Working Man' debut trailer out

Jason Statham’s starrer ‘A Working Man’ gets its debut trailer released.

The action hero, staple of many Hollywood flicks including The Transporter, The Mechanic, took to Instagram to break the news and shared the poster of the movie.

The 57-year-old captioned the post as “A Working Man. Check out the trailer on you tube link in Bio for proper version.”

The brutal action-packed flick reunites the Hobbs and Shaw star and filmmaker David Ayer after the success of 2024’s The Beekeeper.

The trailer opens with Levon Cade (played by Jason Statham), an ex-marine cop who is forced to work on constructional site following the death of his wife.

“You're my family,” tells Levon to his boss Garcia (played by Michael Peña).

The action-packed trailer then delves into the kidnapping of his boss’ daughter and Levon’s mission to find her plunging him into a world of corruption.

The film, co-written by David Ayer with Sylvester Stallone based on 2014 novel Levon’s Trade, stars, apart from the Expendables actor, Michael Pena and Arianna Rivas as leads.

A Working Man, involving the American actor flexing his signature fighting chops, is set to release on March 28, 2025.