Prince William shares good news with Zara, Mike Tindall as Eugenie steps back

Zara, Mike Tindall make feelings clear about Prince William reign

Prince William has given a big shock to Princess Eugenie after she stepped back from a notable royal gathering.

The Prince of Wales has reportedly set to delight Zara and Mike Tindall with more royal responsibilities in the near future as the power couple always extend support to the future King during times of need.

Royal expert Jennie Bond told The Mirror that Princess Anne's daughter and son-in-law are "very close" to William and he might call them again to support the royal family.

She shared, "They are both very close to William and if he calls on them again (as he did at a recent garden party), they will definitely agree."

Jennie stated that William will not grant official royal titles to Zara and Mike Tindall because the UK public does not want to fund any more working royals.

Notably, these comments in favour of Zara and Mike came after a report revealed that William's other cousin Eugenie stepped back from his beloved wife, Princess Kate's Christmas Carol Service to show solidarity towards her pals, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

In Touch reported, "People are still very suspicious of her association with the Sussexes. The fact that she’s been so loyal towards them has put a big wedge between her and the rest of the family."

Now, it has been said that William's growing bond with Tindalls might come as a setback for the York family.