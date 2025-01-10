BTS' J Hope first solo tour: Hope on the Stage tour dates revealed

BTS' J Hope to kick off debut solo tour in February

J Hope has finally rewarded his fans for their patience by officially announcing his first-ever solo tour, Hope on the Stage.

Taking the delightful news over Instagram, the BTS star revealed the dates and cities where he will perform for two days— except for Seoul— during the much-anticipated tour.

Kicking off in Seoul, the tour will continue in 15 cities, including Chicago in the United States, New York City, Mexico City, Manila, Singapore, Jakarta in Indonesia, Taipei in Taiwan, Bangkok and Saitama and Osaka in Japan.

Following is the complete schedule of J Hope’s 2025 tour:

JHope tour dates

February 28-March 2: Seoul, South Korea (KSPO Dome)

March 13-14: Brooklyn, USA (Barclays Center)

March 17-18: Chicago, USA (Allstate Arena)

March 22-23: Mexico City, Mexico (Palacio de los Deportes)

March 26-27, San Antonio, USA (Frost Bank Center)

March 31-April 1: Oakland, USA (Oakland Arena)

April 4, 6: Los Angeles, USA (BMO Stadium)

April 12-13: Manila, Philippines (SM Mall of Asia Arena)

April 19-20: Saitama, Japan (Saitama Super Arena)

April 26-27: Singapore (Singapore Indoor Stadium)

May 3-4: Jakarta, Indonesia (Indonesia Arena, GBK)

May 10-11: Bangkok, Thailand (Impact Arena)

May 17-18: Macau SAR (Galaxy Macau)

May 24-25: Taipei, Taiwan (NTSU Arena, Linkou Arena)

May 31-June 1: Osaka, Japan (Kyocera Dome Osaka)

This tour will mark his comeback in the spotlight since he was discharged from the military in October last year.