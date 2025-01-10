Prince Harry, Meghan take key decision about Montecito home amid LA fires

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle take meaningful step amid LA wildfires

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have finally made a crucial decision about their Montecito mansion as California wildfires continue to rage out of control.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly opened their home to their friends and loved ones affected by the fires.

Victoria Ward, deputy royal editor at the Daily Telegraph, took to X and wrote, "Harry and Meghan have donated clothing, Children's items, and other supplies to those affected by the wildfires."

Moreover, she revealed that the former working royals have also "opened their home in Montecito to friends and loved ones forced to evacuate."

Moreover, the Duke and Duchess have also been working with World Central Kitchen in order to provide meals to devastated communities "in the wake of natural disaster."

Harry and Meghan, who are quite vocal about mental health, are also planning to offer help in the future to support affectees overcoming the fire trauma.

It is important to mention that the Sussexes released a heartfelt message of support earlier on their official website to express their sadness over the raging fires and its aftermaths.