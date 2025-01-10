Hoda Kotb is ‘excited’ for life with daughters after ‘Today’ exit

Hoda Kotb on life after 'Today' exit

Hoda Kotb is “excited” for the “normal” life that awaits her after after leaving Today.

The journalist, 60, recently spoke with Today.com about her plans for life after her departure from the show, which took place on Friday, Jan. 10. Kotb, a mother to daughters Hope, 5, and Haley, 7, expressed her excitement about establishing a new family routine.

"I'm going to let them find the voice inside them," Kotb shared, emphasizing her focus on her daughters' growth and independence.

Discussing her parenting approach, Kotb mentioned that her early bedtime routine for the girls had been influenced by her own work schedule.

"I'm going to let them take more trips and stay up a little later because part of the reason I put them to bed at that hour is because I've got to go to bed," she explained.

"I'm like, 'Goodnight! Everyone's going to bed.' They're like, 'It's 6:30!' I'm like, 'Yeah, lights out!'"

Kotb is eager to embrace a more natural rhythm for her family life. "I'm just going to let us be a family with a normal rhythm of life," she added. "See what we become."

In August, Kotb revealed her decision to move her daughters from New York City to the suburbs, aiming for a more grounded upbringing.

"I want my kids to feel grass on their feet, and play in the yard, and ride bikes down the street, and run up and down the stairs," she said.

"I just see that life for them in this perfect house in this beautiful little town where I know they'll be able to blossom into beautiful, independent, strong women."