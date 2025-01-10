Princess Kate is celebrating her 43rd birthday with Prince William

At the University of St Andrews, where Prince William and Kate Middleton’s love story began, they formed a bond that would last a lifetime.

During their first year at St Salvator's Halls of Residence, the two quickly became close friends. Their connection only deepened as they lived together in their second year, sharing a house with other students.

As one might expect, Prince William attracted quite a bit of attention from other young women, which made him feel uncomfortable.

Being naturally polite, he struggled to handle the advances, unsure of how to gracefully decline. That's where Kate stepped in with a clever solution.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl shares in her book Kate: The Future Queen that a mutual friend, Laura Warshauer, recalled a moment when William was cornered by an overly eager girl at a party.

Despite William's polite refusals, the girl wouldn’t take the hint. Kate, noticing the awkward situation, stepped in and playfully put her arms around William, pretending to be his girlfriend.

William, grateful for her intervention, mouthed "thanks so much" to Kate afterward, marking the moment as a pivotal point in their relationship.

This charming incident is a reminder of the deep bond William and Kate share, one built on friendship, trust, and mutual support. The couple’s love story, from its humble beginnings to the modern day, continues to captivate hearts around the world.

It’s clear that, even in the early days of their university years, Kate was already proving herself to be William's most trusted ally and, as it would later turn out, his life partner.

For the unversed Princess Kate is celebrating her 43rd birthday today.