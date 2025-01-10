Meghan Trainor reflects on terrifying panic attacks after giving birth

Meghan Trainor spoke about her parenting journey after giving birth to two sons.

Meghan Trainor opened up about experiencing panic attacks after having her second child.

In an essay for Today, on January 09, the 31-year-old singer revealed she had come to her breaking point just one month after welcoming her second son.

"I’ll never forget it. I was holding Barry, my newborn, and he was crying and crying," she expressed.

"My husband was with our toddler, Riley, putting him to bed, so I was alone with Barry and he would not stop crying and then I was crying."

She explained that she was overwhelmed with exhaustion and struggling with panic attacks.

"I was having a panic attack and I felt like I was dying."

The Made You Look singer recalled feeling like she was on the verge of passing out and not being able to safely hold her baby, feeling like her body was failing.

After Barry’s birth, the popstar shared that she turned to Daryl Sabara for help, who assured her that he will always be there by her side.

However, that wasn’t enough because the singer insisted on needing professional help.

"I knew I would get through it, but I needed to hear from my support team," she said, knowing she had been through this before as after her first born, the singer was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.

"My doctor wrote me a prescription for a medication that would help me that night. I took it and I felt much better."