Ed Sheeran pays major contribution to music industry by launching his dream project

Ed Sheeran sheds light on the importance of music

Ed Sheeran has inaugurated a brand-new venture that reflects his ambition for music.

The Shape of You singer has shed light on how in today’s world music education is not taken seriously in schools.

With an aim to encourage students, the British singer and songwriter has launched the 'Ed Sheeran Foundation', aiming to help educate school kids about music.

Taking it to his Instagram, the 33-year-old Perfect vocalist shared a video explaining why he set up the foundation and what was his thought process behind this dream project.

Ed wrote: “I set up @edsheeranfnd because recently there's been less and less importance being put on music education.”

"Even when I was in school it was seen as a 'doss subject' and not taken seriously."

He highlighted that music is not considered as a real job; however, “the music industry accounts for 216,000 jobs in so many different fields, and bringing as much as £7.6 billion ($9.3 billion) in a year to the UK economy."

The Bad Habits artist also mentioned that creative subjects, for him, back in school were good for his mental health and so he wants each and every child to experience it.

The 'Ed Sheeran Foundation' is going to aid kids learn different skills like performing, songwriting, playing instruments and more.

Moreover, it will also provide practice space, music workshops, instrument libraries and mentoring programs.