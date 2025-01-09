Princess Beatrice's husband reacts to Prince William’s birthday tribute to Kate

Princess Beatrice’s husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, has shown public support for Prince William with a subtle yet heartfelt gesture.



Edoardo, who joined the Royal Family for Christmas at Sandringham alongside the Prince and Princess of Wales, responded to Prince William’s birthday tribute to Princess Kate with a heart emoji on Instagram.

The message marked a poignant moment for the Wales family after what has been described as a challenging year.

The Princess of Wales, 43, underwent significant abdominal surgery in January 2024, spending two weeks in the hospital. Later, in March, she shared an emotional video revealing she had started preventative chemotherapy after a cancer diagnosis.

By September, Kate had successfully completed her treatment, offering hope for a brighter year ahead.

King Charles and Queen Camilla also marked Kate’s birthday with a warm message shared on their official social media accounts, celebrating her resilience and contributions to the Royal Family.

As the royals continue to rally around Princess Kate, the family’s unity and mutual support remain at the forefront during her journey to recovery.



