Ben Affleck suffers another major setback after divorce from Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck recently faces tragedy post his divorce from Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck continues to face major setbacks in life amid divorce drama with Jennifer Lopez.

Deadly wildfires scorching Los Angeles have affected a number of Hollywood celebrities till now including Paris Hilton, Miles Teller and more.

The Batman star too has been affected adversely as he had to evacuate his $20.5 million Pacific Palisades, Calif., mansion only 5 months after he bought the mansion – where he was living after his separation from the On The Floor crooner.

As per Page Six, the luxurious abode is located in the evacuation area.

The Gone Girl alum bought the place after he left their marital home, $60 million Los Angeles mansion, which is now up for sale post their divorce.

In the midst of the turmoil, the Pearl Harbour star had to seek refuge at his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner’s home located near his home.

For the unversed, the Good Will Hunting star and the Unstoppable actress have officially reached divorce settlement as per which both get to keep their respective earnings and get equal share in the divorce settlement.

Moreover, Affleck and Lopez part ways with him keeping his production company and Lopez keeping her $5 million dollar engagement ring.