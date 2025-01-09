Drake makes grand return to the music studio with a bold promise

Drake’s last studio album was 2023's 'For All the Dogs'

Drake is gearing up for his next chapter, dropping hints that new music is on the horizon.

The Canadian rapper took to Instagram on Tuesday, January 7, to share photos of his studio setup, signalling his return to the grind in 2025.

Rocking a crochet hat, a baby blue silk shirt, and a Chrome Hearts travel bag, he paired the visuals with the caption, “I thought this through.”

The post didn’t go unnoticed. Fans and fellow artists alike flooded the comments, hyped for what’s to come.

Sexyy Red chimed in with, “They ain’t ready,” while Reese LaFlare and Blocboy JB joined in on the excitement.

Drizzy also sported a money sign chain and matching nail art, fueling speculation about his long-teased collab album with PartyNextDoor, though a release date remains elusive.

Drake’s 2025 started with a bang thanks to his fiery Fighting Irish Freestyle, which seemed to throw shade at NBA legend LeBron James.

Fans connected the dots, noting Drizzy’s apparent digs at those who’ve taken sides in his ongoing rivalry with Kendrick Lamar. The track was quickly pulled from YouTube, but not before fans dissected its pointed lyrics.