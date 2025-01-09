Ariana Grande moved to tears by Ryan Reynolds’ speech amid Blake's controversy

Ariana Grande moved to tears by Ryan Reynolds' glowing praise of 'Wicked'

Ariana Grande, pop queen who recently nailed her role in Box Office hit Wicked, had a heartwarming moment with Ryan Reynolds at the National Board of Review gala, leaving fans buzzing with excitement.

The 31-year-old singer took a moment to thank Reynolds after he shared some touching praise for the highly anticipated film.

The musical fiction was crowned as Best Film of 2024, marking its place as a cultural and cinematic phenomenon.

The Deadpool & Wolverine star presented the award to Wicked producer Marc Platt with a heartfelt speech that left the audience in awe. He praised the film for its boldly focusing on strong and complex women celebrating its lasting emotional impact.

"Wicked is indeed wicked. It dares to center on two powerful women. It examines a nuanced, complex relationship which has resonated with people for over two decades on stage," Reynolds said.

However, as she reposted it, Ariana expressed her gratitude, hinting at the hard work and passion she's poured into this project. "REALLY MOVED ME @vancityreynolds CLEARLY LOL."

"Thank you for the kindest and most generous words last night. I’m so serious they meant so much, and I appreciate you!!!!!!"

Wicked, released on November 27, has already made waves by winning Best Film of 2024, and been making headlines with its success and unforgettable music genre.