Meghan Markle shares no message for Kate Middleton: 'Wound remains unhealed'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's silence on Kate Middleton's milestone birthday has sparked renewed speculation about the Sussex's relationship with the Waleses as it seems as the wounds are still unhealed.

The Duke and Duchess, who appear reluctant to mark Princess Catherine's first birthday since completion of her cancer treatment, have missed an opportunity to heal the rift with Kate and William.

Meghan, who recently returned to social media and shared her pleasures and sorrows with fans on her newly launched Instagram account, has been accused of "holding grudges" by some monarchists.

However, an insider has claimed: "Meghan seems still hurt."

"The Duchess is not in hurry to make amends with Harry's family," the said.

They went on admitting: "I don't think it's fair to judge someone based on their actions. She might have sent a private message to Kate."

However, some royal fans and experts were expecting Meghan and Harry would publicly share birthday tribute to Princess Catherine, but their noticeable silence fueled ongoing rumours of tension within the royal family.

It is to mention here that Prince William and Kate Middleton surprised fans as they put rift a side and wished Prince Harry a happy 40th birthday by sharing the Duke's photo.

In a rare display of public affection, the Prince and Princess of Wales and the royal family's social media accounts shared birthday messages, marking the first time the Royal Family has openly acknowledged Harry's birthday since his 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey.