Kensington Palace hides key detail from Kate Middleton’s birthday wish

Kate Middleton marked her 43rd birthday on Thursday after having a tough last year recovering from cancer.

The Princess of Wales received love from across the globe including a special shoutout from King Charles. Meanwhile, Prince William did not hold back his affections for his beloved wife as he lauded her for persevering through a tough year.

The Kensington Palace had released a black and white photo of the royal as she posed in a casual chic attire.

Taken by royal photographer, Matt Porteous, Kate appears in high spirits giving a wide smile, in her crisp white blouse under what seems to be a black velvet jacket. Paired with dark jeans, the royal completes her ensemble with a plaid scarf.

Fans gushed over the stunning portrait of the future Queen as they sent their best wishes and wished her on her milestone birthday.

In the caption, William told his “incredible wife” that her strength was “remarkable” and along with their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, he is “so proud” of her.

However, on key detail was inconspicuously omitted from the birthday wish. While officials are keen to give credit to the photographers for the images shared on social media, they also mention the year that it had been taken.

This time around, Palace did not state the time when the photo was captures. The change seemingly comes after the royal was embroiled in a photoshop scandal for editing a Mother’s Day photo which led to wild conspiracy theories.

All the photo agencies had issued a “kill notice” stating that the image had been altered. While the photo seems to be taken recently, it is uncertain exactly when it was clicked – before her cancer diagnosis or after.