Joe Alwyn reveals next step after winning Grammy with ex Taylor Swift

Joe Alwyn shares his experience on writing songs with ex-Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift's ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn gets candid about sharing musical space with the popstar.

In a recent interview with The Guardian, the Kinds of Kindness star shared his experience collaborating with the So Long London singer during COVID lockdown.

"Lockdown was a whole host of surprises and that was pretty special," he said. "That was not something I would have foreseen."

The Brutalist actor co-wrote six songs with Swift including Exile and Betty from Folklore, Champaign Problems, Conny Island and the album's title track Evermore. Alwyn also worked on Midnights album's Sweet Nothing, under the pseudonym, William Bowery.

The gloomy hit song Exile which ended up as duet with Bon Iver, originated from Alwyn messing around on the piano and being overheard by Swift.

He also served as co-producer on the Folklore album which earned him a Grammy for Album Of The Year with Swift.

Revealing his plans on receiving an Emmy, Oscar and Tony and becoming an EGOT holder, he quipped, "Yeah, I’ll just breeze through those."

While reflecting on his breakup with Swift he acknowledged that it was something that was "a while ago" in his life.

The couple first met in 2016, at Met Gala and split ways after six years in 2023, shortly before Swift embarked on her history-making The Eras Tour.