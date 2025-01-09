Queen Elizabeth ‘died furious at Harry, Meghan’ for stealing precious item

Despite Prince Harry and Meghan Markle claiming that they shared a warm relationship with the late Queen Elizabeth, courtiers have very different accounts of their interactions.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex left their senior royal positions back in 2020 to start their independent lives in the US. At the time Prince Archie was only a year old. The couple welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet, in 2021.

According to Palace insider, the late monarch felt it was “cruel” that the former Suits actress had forced Harry to make a choice between her and his family.

Elizabeth was particularly vexed about the fact that Harry and Meghan tried to “dictate what kind of working royals they wanted to be” and the allegations of the royals being racist was a “low blow”, the source told InTouch Weekly.

However, the longest-reigning monarch was the most hurt when the couple seemingly stole something which was really special to her, per royal biographer Robert Hardman.

A staff member revealed that the Queen made a heartbreaking confession about being stripped off something precious, which was the final straw.

They “recalled that Elizabeth II had been ‘as angry as I’d ever seen her’ after the Sussexes announced that she had given them her blessing to call their baby ‘Lilibet,’ the queen’s childhood nickname.”

The Queen told aides, “I don’t own the palaces, I don’t own the paintings, the only thing I own is my name. And now they’ve taken that.”

It was one of the reasons that when she congratulated the couple on the birth of her great granddaughter, she made a point to not confirm that she gave her permission for the name. The source claimed that it was “just another one of their lies”.