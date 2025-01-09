Scott Disick reveals dating rule he set for teen son Mason

Scott Disick's dating advice to son Mason

Scott Disick is in full support of his son Mason’s dating life, but with some rules.

The reality star is sharing some valuable dating advice with his teenage son, Mason, as he navigates the early stages of romantic interest.

During the premiere episode of Khloé Kardashian's podcast Khloé in Wonder Land, Disick, 41, opened up about the conversations he’s had with Mason, 15, about relationships.

Disick emphasized the importance of honesty and respect in relationships, guiding his son to avoid common pitfalls.

"Mason especially, if he’s going through something, you know, I talk to him about my life. Like mistakes that I did. Like here’s what I’ve done and what’s worked for me, what hasn’t worked for me," Disick shared.

As Mason begins to show interest in girls, Disick has set clear boundaries to ensure his son handles these situations responsibly.

"I just said, you know it’s like, you can do whatever you want, just don’t lie and don’t manipulate any girls," he advised.

He added, "If a girl tells you she wants to maybe do something with you and hook up or whatever, if she knows that you’re not in a relationship with her, don’t tell her you are just to get something out of her."

Disick is proud to see Mason practicing honesty in his interactions.

"I hear him on the phone, he’s like, ‘We can but we’re friends.’ And he tells them straight up. Because that’s where it’s f----- up," Disick noted, highlighting his son taking the advice seriously.

In the end, Disick reiterated telling Mason how honesty is important, stating, "So I said ‘Listen, you can do whatever you want as long as you’re honest.’ And honesty’s the best policy but back in our day, it wasn’t so easy."