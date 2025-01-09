Sheryl Lee Ralph reveals why she and husband have never lived together

Sheryl Lee Ralph on long-distance with Vincent Hughes

Sheryl Lee Ralph and her husband Vincent Hughes seem to have a lot of respect for personal spaces and separate lives.

Lee Ralph and her husband have successfully maintained a long-distance relationship for nearly two decades, a testament to their deep connection despite living thousands of miles apart.

In this week’s issue of PEOPLE, the Abbott Elementary star, 69, shares insights into their unique love story and how their nontraditional arrangement has flourished over the years.

Four years after her divorce from Eric Maurice, with whom she shares two adult children, Etienne and Coco, Ralph found love again in 2005. She met Hughes, a Pennsylvania state senator, while starring in Thoroughly Modern Millie on Broadway.

Their relationship quickly grew, even though they knew from the beginning that they wouldn’t be living in the same city.

"I'm very fortunate. The man that I am married to is Senator Vincent Hughes, seventh Senatorial district of Pennsylvania," Ralph proudly states. She explains their decision to maintain separate residences.

“You fall in love with somebody and you realize he's not leaving his career. He's not leaving Philadelphia. I'm not leaving Hollywood. When you have children, it’s very difficult."

Their solution was simple but effective.

"Every two weeks we saw each other, and it has continued to work out well. When I go to see him, I love to see him. When it’s time to leave, ‘Bye-bye. See you soon.’ I’m telling you, life is good.”

Ralph emphasizes the importance of independence in their relationship.

"He has his own life. I have my own life. He has his own real career, I have my own real career. He has his light to stand in, I have my light to stand in. He is not looking at me thinking about status or this or that. He's doing his thing. I get to do my thing."

One key to their enduring relationship is open communication, a lesson Ralph says she learned from her previous marriage.

“I’ve evolved into [saying], ‘Let’s talk about it.’ If you sit in problems, you get anxious, depressed, and all the juiciness in life starts to dry up. I can’t have that, because all of that will mess with my good looks!”