Scott Disick opens up about alcohol struggles with his son Mason

Scott Disick revealed why he openly discusses his struggles with alcohol with his son.

Scott Disick wants to break the cycle with his son Mason.

Speaking on the first episode of Khloé in Wonderland podcast about his parenting style, on Wednesday, the 41-year-old media personality shared that he has honest conversations with his 15-year-old son about his hereditary struggles with alcohol.

He revealed that he often discusses the impact drinking has had on him and his life, in hopes his son doesn’t follow his footsteps.

"I do explain to Mason how drinking affected me and how badly it put me in certain places, and he knows that," he told the 40-year-old socialite.

Scott explained how he usually brings up this sensitive topic, clarifying that he told his son that if he ever notices him having a hard time with alcohol, he wouldn’t hesitate to help him deal with it.

However, the reality star also acknowledged that Mason will definitely try alcohol at some point, like most teenagers, and he’s prepared for it.

"I said 'If I see a problem with alcohol with you, I will take action. But other than that, you’re just like every other kid. You’re gonna try drinking when you’re gonna try drinking,'" he revealed on the podcast.

"If I see a problem that might be hereditary, then I’ll jump in," he repeatedly stated.

The Keeping up with the Kardashian alum, who has checked himself into rehab several times over the years, quit drinking.

During the episode, he also revealed the dating advice he has been sharing with Mason, who’s at the age of developing interest in girls, stating that he has taught him to avoid lying and manipulating any girls.