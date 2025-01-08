Ben Affleck turns to Jennifer Garner as California wildfires leaves actor's house in flames

Ben Affleck looked disheartened seeing his bachelor pad burning into ashes

The devastating wildfire in California has engulfed Ben Affleck’s house in flames.

As blaze closed in to his residence in Los Angeles, he immediately evacuated the place and rushed towards former partner Jennifer Garner’s home, which is located in a very short distance from Affleck’s property.

The Pearl Harbour actor fled from his Pacific Palisades bachelor pad worth $20 million on Tuesday after he saw the fire nearing his property.

The 52-year-old Hollywood star raced to Alias actress’ home. However, it is still unclear whether he went there to stay or he just paid the visit to check up on her and their three children.

Ben was spotted looking sad after he saw his home burning up in flames.

He had been living in that bachelor pad after ever since he left his $68 million house that he shared with ex-partner Jennifer Lopez.

According to TMZ, the 52-year-old Deadpool & Wolverine actress’ place is safe and she has not yet been asked to vacate it.

Besides Gone Girl actor, there are many other high-profile celebrities who’s multi-billion dollars luxury mansions have been put to danger.

The massive wildfire has spread to nearly 3000 acres of land, leaving many homes in rubble.