Nikki Glaser signs three year deal to host Golden Globes

Nikki Glaser has reportedly agreed to host the Golden Globes for three years.

Nikki Glaser has taken Hollywood by storm.

Following her well-received and amazing performance at the Golden Globes 2025, the 40-year-old stand-up comedian got the opportunity of a lifetime, as she is reported to return as the host in 2026.

According to Deadline, she is expected to return in 2027 as well, as a part of a three year contract she signed.

An insider revealed to the outlet that her immensely praised performance at the 82nd annual Globes will garner her a "significant" raise in her paycheck.

Glaser was reportedly paid a little over $400,000 for hosting Sunday’s event, which is believed to be less than what Jerrod Carmichael was paid, for the same gig.

However, the Trainwreck actress gave no heed to it and took it like a champ, stating, "There was a past host who said how much he got paid in his monologue and I got less than that, but that’s okay!" She shared while speaking to Howard Stern on his Sirius XM show on Monday.

“I’ll get more next year. I feel well paid for what I do. I’m alright,” she added.

Producers of the award show praised her hosting style, unofficially hinting that they want her back on their stage.

"We absolutely had a great experience with her, and think that she would be great at this in the long term," executive producer Glenn Weiss mentioned during a chat with Variety.