How British vet became hero in Meghan Markle's dog’s recovery?

Meghan Markle expressed profound gratitude for the vet’s dedication, describing his care as nothing short of heroic.



The Duchess took to Instagram to honour her beloved beagle, Guy, in a heartfelt post that left her followers moved.

Sharing a series of touching photos, including one with her daughter, Princess Lilibet, the Duchess of Sussex reflected on the incredible journey she shared with her furry companion.

The beloved beagle was a regular feature on Meghan’s former Instagram and her lifestyle blog, The Tig.

In the emotional post, Meghan also revealed a devastating chapter in Guy’s life

Shortly before her move to the UK, Guy suffered a severe accident that required months of surgeries and rehabilitation.

Despite the grim prognosis, world-renowned veterinarian Dr. Noel Fitzpatrick offered hope. “H and I would drive late at night to Surrey to visit him during his recovery,” she recalled, expressing gratitude to the veterinary team who gave Guy a second chance.

As Meghan’s Netflix documentary With Love, Meghan prepares to debut on January 15, she noted that Guy will play a special role in the series. “You’ll get to see just how extraordinary he was. I hope you’ll fall in love with him, too,” she wrote.

The upcoming eight-part Netflix series promises an intimate glimpse into Meghan’s world, featuring moments of cooking, gardening, and hosting at her California home with special guests.

Fans are already eagerly anticipating the series, which promises to blend warmth, nostalgia, and inspiration.