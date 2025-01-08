Ariana Grande's fans rally around her after 'awkward' interview

Ariana Grande's fans jump to her rescue following Golden Globes' defeat

Ariana Grande was defended by her fans after facing a controversial line of questioning on Golden Globes red carpet.

The Wicked star, who portrayed the highly-anticipated role of Glinda in the musical adaptation, was honoured with her first Golden Globe nomination this year.

Although it was Zoe Saldana who walked away with the prize, Ariana expressed excitement for her first-ever nomination alongside Cynthia Erivo at the 2025 festivities.

She previously spoke to People Magazine about her disappointment over losing the Best Actress award at the awards ceremony.

She told the outlet, "We were just crying together and screaming, and we sent each other flowers immediately.

"I'm just really deeply proud of her and of us together and the work that we've done. And to see it be recognized is just so — the weight is more than I could have imagined."

In other news, the singer was caught off guard in a resurfaced video, where she was posing for cameras when a reporter approached her for an awkward conversation.

Asking who she had called first with the news, Ariana was followed up with a sensitive question about whether her grandmother was still alive.

Fans rushed to the comments section to leave their honest reactions.

One fan commented, "THIS IS SICK?"

Another chimed in, adding, "why would she ask it like that?"

Meanwhile, a third wrote, “That is such a risky question, why would she ask that.”