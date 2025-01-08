Armie Hammer returns to big screen in first lead role since cannibalism scandal

Armie Hammer was hit with some disturbing allegations back in 2021

Armie Hammer is stepping back into the spotlight with a lead role in The Dark Knight — an upcoming vigilante thriller (that has nothing to do with Batman).

Directed by Uwe Boll, the film will follow Hammer as Sanders, a man who takes justice into his own hands, gains social media fame, and clashes with law enforcement.

Executive producer Michael Roesch assured Variety that this project is "very different" from Christopher Nolan’s iconic Batman film of the same name.

Boll, known for films like In the Name of the King and BloodRayne, emphasised the film’s timely themes. “The story of The Dark Knight couldn’t be a more current topic,” Boll told Variety, praising the script and cast.

Roesch added, “With Armie Hammer in the lead role and more great actors to come, we’re excited to build on the response we’ve gotten for our previous films.”

Hammer’s return to acting has been gradual, with a supporting role in the upcoming Western Frontier Crucible.

Once a Hollywood favorite with hits like The Social Network and Call Me by Your Name, his career stalled in 2021 amid allegations of sexual harassment and disturbing messages that went viral. He denied the claims, calling them “bulls***,” but exited major projects and faced further accusations, including rape, which he also denied.