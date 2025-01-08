Kate and William give Meghan's projects Royal cold shoulder

Despite Meghan Markle's highly anticipated return to Netflix with her new lifestyle series With Love, Meghan, set to debut on January 15, it seems Prince William and Princess Kate are giving her projects the royal cold shoulder.

While the Duchess of Sussex gears up to host and executive produce the series—her first big project of 2025—sources say the Prince and Princess of Wales have "no interest" in her Netflix endeavors, despite the buzz surrounding her fresh start.

Looks like Prince William and Princess Kate are keeping their distance from Meghan Markle’s Netflix debut.

While the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are staying firmly on the sidelines, the Palace is taking a more strategic approach.

Schofield revealed that a lower-ranking staff member will be assigned to watch the show on behalf of the royals, ensuring the communications office is prepared for anything the series might throw their way.

Royal insiders are reportedly breathing a sigh of relief, glad that Meghan’s new series is focused on cooking, gardening, and hosting rather than dishing out more royal critiques.

"Meghan's taking a break from attacking the institution," royal commentator Kinsey Schofield quipped, adding that courtiers are particularly grateful for this change in direction.