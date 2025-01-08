Kanye West takes a dig at Adidas for trying to hold him back: 'Our partnership is done'

Kanye accuses Adidas for hurting his brand 'YZY'

Kanye West has slammed Adidas for using strategic moves to hurt the rapper’s business.

West owns a brand by the name 'YEEZY' also known as 'YZY', which according to him, is being affected with the tactical moves planted by the German brand.

The record producer shared a screenshot on his social media handle showing that the google search engine is placing Adidas website higher than YZY’s page.

In a lengthy post, the singer and songwriter mentioned: “When you Google Yeezy.com, the Adidas site comes before the Yeezy site. Members at Adidas, stop doing this. Stop doing your moves to hold me back. Our partnership is done.”

However, the two had collaborated together in the past, but their partnership ended when the company pulled their sponsorship after the fashion designer made some anti-Semitic comments resulting in him getting slapped with multiple lawsuits.

The Stronger singer also outlined the reason why their partnership ended as he mentioned that the company was guilty of ‘design theft and oppression’ before the anti-Semitic comments surfaced.

“You’re a $60billion company that froze my accounts. Now I’m back on my feet (no pun intended) and I’m not going to stand for this (no pun again)”, wrote Kanye.

Kim Kardashian’s former partner also highlighted the financial gains his company had after ending tied with the footwear corporation.

'YEEZY' is a fashion brand that launched in 2013 by American rapper and designer, Kanye West.