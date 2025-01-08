Zara Tindall makes first appearance after terrifying accident

Zara Tindall appears to be unfazed by her near terrible accident as she resurfaces the next day alongside husband Mike Tindall.

Princess Anne’s only daughter, who is in Australia promoting the Magic Millions Races, of which she is the ambassador of, was captured in a terrifying accident in which a horse nearly ran over her.

Zara was taking part in the photoshoot as she posed in front of three horses, with jockeys atop each, when one horse went out of control. The royal quickly ducked out of the way, merely getting a harsh brush with the horse, but nothing serious.

Taking a break from the equestrian event, Zara was spotted in a casual look exploring some local shops alongside her husband at Budds Beach, in the heart of Surfer's Paradise.

Zara was seen dressed in white shorts paired with a sky blue stripped button-down skirt, which she had tied at the hem, in photos obtained by DailyMail.

She complemented her sporty look with a pair of plain white sneakers. For accessories, she carried a dark brown crossbody bag, and a pair of translucent-framed sunglasses and wore a classic round dial watch.

The latest outing of King Charles’ beloved niece showed that Zara was in high spirits and doing fine since the scary incident.