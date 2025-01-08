 
close
Wednesday January 08, 2025
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Gisele Bundchen plans life with beau Joaquim Valente?

Gisele Bundchen finds happiness with Joaquim Valente amid pregnancy

By Web Desk
January 08, 2025
Gisele Bundchen plans life with beau Joaquim Valente?
Gisele Bundchen plans life with beau Joaquim Valente?

Gisele Bundchen's relationship with her current boyfriend, Joaquim Valente, is going well.

An insider told Life & Style that the Brazilian beauty, who is having her first child with Joaquim, is enjoying pregnancy like never before.

“She’s never been this at peace,” said the source. “It has a lot to do with Joaquim, who’s so excited.”

Gisele already has two children with her ex-husband Tom Brady: son Benjamin (14), and daughter Vivian (11).

A friend recently told US Weekly that the supermodel and her Jiu-Jitsu instructor are not planning to marry just yet.

"They're deeply committed to each other, but there are currently no plans for marriage," a tipster claimed.

The source also mentioned that the pair "aren't talking about marriage" at all.