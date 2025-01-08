Gisele Bundchen plans life with beau Joaquim Valente?

Gisele Bundchen's relationship with her current boyfriend, Joaquim Valente, is going well.

An insider told Life & Style that the Brazilian beauty, who is having her first child with Joaquim, is enjoying pregnancy like never before.

“She’s never been this at peace,” said the source. “It has a lot to do with Joaquim, who’s so excited.”

Gisele already has two children with her ex-husband Tom Brady: son Benjamin (14), and daughter Vivian (11).

A friend recently told US Weekly that the supermodel and her Jiu-Jitsu instructor are not planning to marry just yet.

"They're deeply committed to each other, but there are currently no plans for marriage," a tipster claimed.

The source also mentioned that the pair "aren't talking about marriage" at all.