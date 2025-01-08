Allison Holker in trouble after Stephen 'tWitch' Boss's death

The family and friends of Stephen "tWitch" Boss are speaking out against his widow Allison Holker's new biography, calling the book and its surrounding media coverage a "smear campaign" against the late dancer and TV personality.

Following a new interview with People magazine in support of her upcoming memoir, This Far (published on February 4), Holker said that Boss, who committed suicide in December 2022 at the age of 40, had concealed a "cornucopia" of drugs, including pills, mushrooms, and "other substances" she had to "look up," inside his shoeboxes, which she discovered after his death.

The comments on social media surfaced on Tuesday.

“I was with one of my really dear friends, and we were cleaning out the closet and picking out an outfit for him for the funeral,” Holker, 36, told the outlet.

“It was a really triggering moment for me because there were a lot of things I discovered in our closet that I did not know existed. It was very alarming to me to learn that there was so much happening that I had no clue [about]. It was a really scary moment in my life to figure that out, but it also helped me process that he was going through so much and he was hiding so much, and there must have been a lot of shame in that."

Courtney Ann Platt, a family friend, posted a picture of the story on her Instagram on Tuesday along with a long caption criticising the memoir and the allegations.

"Anyone who knows me, knows I go straight to source during a conflict and handle my business but since there’s clearly no shame in being so public, I haven’t said a word in two years but here I go," she began.

She continued, "We all had to sign some weird NDA to attend his funeral (even his own mother who you’ve treated like garbage this entire time and let’s just remember you wouldn’t have even had a husband if it wasn’t for her) not to share anything or ruin his name as if that was on anyone’s mind in the first place and here you go and write a book with all the dirty laundry smearing his name and attempting to dim the bright loyal, loving, light that was your husband, my friend."

Then, on his Instagram Stories, boss's brother Dré Rose posted a picture of Platt's post along with the words, "No lies told..." Rose has reshared numerous other similar stories from others criticising the biography and its assertions, even though he hasn't uploaded anything of his own.