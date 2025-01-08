Ryan Reynolds faces fresh blow for mocking Justin Baldoni amid defamation lawsuit

Ryan Reynolds accused of mocking Justin Baldoni amid defamation lawsuit

Ryan Reynolds has reportedly been accused of mocking Blake Lively’s It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni with an inside joke in Deadpool & Wolverine.

In a surprising turn of events, Baldoni's lawyer Bryan Freedman opened up about how Reynolds exercised his creative control in his film to make jokes about the Orange Is The New Black star.

During his regal appearance on The Megyn Kelly Show on Tuesday, January 7, the attorney mentioned, “What Ryan Reynolds has seemingly done is use his power and influence ... on Deadpool and to make fun of Justin Baldoni.”

Doubting the credibility of sexual harassment claims Lively has made in her lawsuit against her co-star, Freedman expressed shock over Reynolds’s reaction to the situation.

He quipped, “What I make of that is that if your wife is sexually harassed, you don't make fun of Justin Baldoni; you don't make fun of the situation - you take it very seriously.”

In addition, Freedman said that instead of following a legal process, the Deadpool actor mocked Baldoni and turned it into a joke.

He further went on to add, “If someone is sexually harassed, you don't make fun of it - it's a serious issue.”

This comes on the heels of Baldoni's statement about The New York Times over defamation claims amid a calculated smear campaign.