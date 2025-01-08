Pedro Pascal looks unrecognizable as he bulks up to play Mr Fantastic

Pedro Pascal appears extremely fit as he transforms into a superhero.

After completing filming for Marvel's upcoming The Fantastic Four: First Steps, the 49-year-old actor was seen leaving the gym on Tuesday, January 7, looking noticeably trimmer.

He plays Reed Richards in the upcoming film, who, together with Sue Storm, Johnny Storm, and Ben Grimm, is exposed to cosmic rays while on a space expedition and transforms into the elastic Mr. Fantastic.

The Last of Us star was seen walking down the street in the new pictures sporting black basketball shorts and a black T-shirt.

First Steps was filmed at London's Pinewood Studios from late July to late November 2024, with extra scenes shot in Oviedo, Spain.

In February 2024, Marvel Studios unveiled the cast on social media.

"Happy Valentine’s Day from Marvel’s First Family! Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn are The Fantastic Four," the company captioned a Feb. 14 Instagram post.

The actors were depicted in the accompanying artwork, all dressed in blue, congregating in a living room and lounging in different ways. Above them was a banner that read, "Happy Valentine's Day."

Quinn, 30, portrays her brother, Johnny Storm/Human Torch, while Kirby, 36, plays Sue Storm/Invisible Woman. Moss-Bachrach, 47, portrays The Thing/Ben Grimm.

The film was teased at San Diego Comic-Con by director Matt Shakman, Kevin Feige, the president of Marvel Studios, and all four actors. In those days, Pascal called them his "New family."

"I don’t think I’ve laughed so much in a rehearsal period before," Kirby said of working with fellow British actor Quinn. "When you read the comics, you feel a lot of joy... hopefully we can bring that into the movie.”

The Fantastic Four: First Steps arrives in theaters on July 25.